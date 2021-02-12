Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.15.

SPOT stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.