Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

