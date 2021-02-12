Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $4.37 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00009171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,692.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.35 or 0.01221052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00492841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,087,217 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.