Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 42.4% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $129.51 million and $19.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.01158582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00473703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004714 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 399,003,450 coins and its circulating supply is 382,029,356 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.