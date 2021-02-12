SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 32% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 37.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,144.04 and approximately $23.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.21 or 0.01160667 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

