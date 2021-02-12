StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $38.38 on Friday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $13,822,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $13,617,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

