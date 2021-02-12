StepStone Group (STEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP):

2/10/2021 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/6/2021 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/2/2021 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/30/2021 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/26/2021 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

1/8/2021 – StepStone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/7/2021 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,850,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

