Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Sterling Construction worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 502,556 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

