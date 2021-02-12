stETH (Lido) Hits One Day Volume of $1.33 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $257.22 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $1,817.12 or 0.03816706 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00282915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00078333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00089595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.72 or 1.03835453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.