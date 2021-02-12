stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00080163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090340 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00065844 BTC.

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

