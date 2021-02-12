Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SF opened at $57.62 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

