STMicroelectronics (STM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.50 ($45.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

STM stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €34.85 ($41.00). 2,115,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.85. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.