Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ACB, AEM, ARX, AUY, BAM, BBD.B, BIP, BIR, CCO, CGX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.80.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was given a $7.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $57.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Vertical Research from C$0.60 to C$0.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.40 to C$0.85.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.70. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was given a $65.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.75.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$12.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$500.00 to C$550.00.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.10 to C$3.50.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.50.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$68.00.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $66.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$16.65 to C$17.00. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$68.50 to C$69.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$69.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.50.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$96.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$95.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$91.50 to C$99.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$135.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

