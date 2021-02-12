Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ACB, BDRBF, BIREF, CCJ, CIXX, CPXGF, FRFHF, FSV, GLGDF, GTE)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.85. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.10 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.70 to $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $34.00 to $36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $65.00 to $71.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $66.50 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $21.50 to $22.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $68.50 to $69.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $92.00 to $95.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

