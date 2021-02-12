Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (ACB, BDRBF, BIREF, CCJ, CIXX, CPXGF, FRFHF, FSV, GLGDF, GTE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.85. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.10 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.70 to $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $34.00 to $36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $65.00 to $71.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $66.50 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $21.50 to $22.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $68.50 to $69.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $92.00 to $95.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

