Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (AETUF, BDRBF, BIREF, CIXX, CLNFF, CPXGF, EHMEF, GXI, HUBS, IAFNF)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.75 to $12.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $99.00 to $119.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $420.00 to $560.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $69.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $170.00 to $175.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $26.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $100.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by Truist from $31.00 to $45.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.