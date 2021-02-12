Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 12th (AETUF, BDRBF, BIREF, CIXX, CLNFF, CPXGF, EHMEF, GXI, HUBS, IAFNF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 12th:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.75 to $12.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $99.00 to $119.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $420.00 to $560.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $69.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $170.00 to $175.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $26.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $100.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by Truist from $31.00 to $45.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

