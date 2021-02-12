Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 12th (BYPLF, CIXX, CMWAY, CX, DDOG, DEI, DITHF, DTEGY, ESRT, ESTE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 12th:

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $169.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

