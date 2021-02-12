Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Golden Ocean Group Call Options (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,771 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

