Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,114 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,726% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,293,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 143,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

