Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RICK. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a P/E ratio of -81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

