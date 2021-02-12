Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the average daily volume of 507 call options.

HUBS stock traded up $65.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.55. 34,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average is $335.50. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $438.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $116,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

