Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,916 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,851% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $336.92. 30,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,587. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

