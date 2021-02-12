Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,823 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 511 put options.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

