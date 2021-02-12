Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 175.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.