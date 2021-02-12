STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up about 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of STORE Capital worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 440.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 5,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,580. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

