Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.75

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Storj has a market cap of $189.59 million and approximately $76.21 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.80 or 0.01101393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00057793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.55 or 0.05779348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Storj (STORJ) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,284,174 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

