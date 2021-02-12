Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $147.06 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $147.06 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00022563 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,174,858 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

