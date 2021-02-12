Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.98

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.98 and traded as high as $64.11. Strattec Security shares last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 40,176 shares changing hands.

STRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 million, a PE ratio of -234.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $4,784,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

