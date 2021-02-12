Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 217.5% in January

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 217.5% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. Straumann has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

