Strong Achieves Market Cap of $11.12 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $270,844.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $80.45 or 0.00167967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00280169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00105706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00091973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,259.95 or 1.00757800 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

