StrongHands Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One StrongHands token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,110.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,351,415,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,938,221,604 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

