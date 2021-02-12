Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 6th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,408 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $82,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.22. 20,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,665. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

