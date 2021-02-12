Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

