Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $247.88

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.88 and last traded at $247.80, with a volume of 23679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Stryker by 32.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

