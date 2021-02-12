S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from S&U plc (SUS.L)’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SUS opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,829.09. The company has a current ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company has a market cap of £276.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.83. S&U plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total value of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

