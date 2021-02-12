Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.17. 789,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 726,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

