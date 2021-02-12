Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in January

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the January 14th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of SUHJY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,851. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

SUHJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

