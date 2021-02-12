Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 401,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

