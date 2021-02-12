Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$62.00. 2,609,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,842. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Insiders sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

