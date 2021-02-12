Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

