SUN (SUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114.43 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One SUN token can now be bought for about $17.26 or 0.00036199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $81.44 million and approximately $114.43 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00285225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,022.25 or 1.00743014 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

