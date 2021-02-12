Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 12.6%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) dropped 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,163,121,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 764,028,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

