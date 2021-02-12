Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.67. Sunlands Technology Group shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 1,852 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

