SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.22. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 10,210 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.