Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Sunnova Energy International worth $36,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 210,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $461,010.00. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,585,319 shares of company stock worth $296,895,363 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

