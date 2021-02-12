Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.95. 650,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 288,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $11,061,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,960,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

