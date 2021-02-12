Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 29.4%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) rose 29.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 2,353,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 414,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

