Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.00

Sure Ventures plc (LON:SURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 82326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.46.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

