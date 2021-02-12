Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $36,760.30

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $36,760.30 and $1,160.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

