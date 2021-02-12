Surevest LLC Acquires 839 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.47. 129,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

