Surevest LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.74. 22,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.